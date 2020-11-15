D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

