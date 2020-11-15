D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $88.00 at Credit Suisse Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE:DHI opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

