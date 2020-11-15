D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

