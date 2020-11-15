Daqo New Energy Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, November 17th (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $217.38 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $243.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,139,000 after acquiring an additional 157,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $23,423,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

