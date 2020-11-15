Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.03

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.11. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 756,687 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 62.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 387.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive vaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

