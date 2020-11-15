Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. ValuEngine cut Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4,291.00 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,037,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,718.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 51,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $4,301,094.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,376,858 shares of company stock worth $137,121,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Datadog by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,779,000 after buying an additional 281,498 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

