DECOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $183,013.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $183,013.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000415 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 75,178,612 coins and its circulating supply is 53,853,293 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.