DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0647 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $204,323.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003065 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00030223 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,341,282 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

