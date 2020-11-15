DEEX (DEEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $424.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last week, DEEX has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $578,920.65 and $424.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001688 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003025 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000956 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000287 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002138 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

