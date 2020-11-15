Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.49. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.88 ($21.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

