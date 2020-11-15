Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.