Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.02 ($10.61).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €7.29 ($8.58) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.09.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.