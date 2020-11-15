Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.02 ($10.61).

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €7.29 ($8.58) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of €5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.09.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit