Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.69 ($23.16).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €14.03 and a 200 day moving average of €14.45.

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

