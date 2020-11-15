Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($45.53) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,969.71 ($38.80).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 2,905 ($37.95) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,645.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,702.82. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 911 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,373.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.