Diamond Market Cap Tops $2.68 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00004707 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $1,629.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,544,719 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

