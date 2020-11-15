Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Posts Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.90 million, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGII. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

