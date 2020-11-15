Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

DRAD opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Digirad has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Digirad in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

