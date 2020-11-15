Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DMS opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

