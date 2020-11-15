Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.67 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.97-1.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

DLB opened at $87.20 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.67.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $58,151.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,802,025. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

