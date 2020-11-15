Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.52

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $14.99. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 350 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 million and a PE ratio of -46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

