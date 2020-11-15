DSLA Protocol (DSLA) One Day Volume Tops $132,851.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $1.51 million and $132,851.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.67 or 0.03260406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00027095 BTC.

DSLA is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,798,266,878 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

