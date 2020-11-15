Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.55.

NYSE:DRE opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,287 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,792,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 527.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

