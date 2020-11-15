Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 480.72%.

Shares of DYAI opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.32. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DYAI. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

