Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dycom have broadly outperformed the industry so far this year. Increased demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband along with extensive deployment of 1-gigabit wireline networks, are likely to benefit the company going forward. Moreover, Dycom’s strong financial position, coupled with diligent operational execution, allows it to undertake strategic initiatives for expanding market share, thereby supporting growth. Although it projects contract revenues and margins to remain muted sequentially for the fiscal third quarter (owing to uncertain market conditions), Dycom expects engineering and construction work to gain strong momentum in the coming quarters as several large programs have gained momentum in recent times, and many new contracts have commenced meaningful activity, thus propelling Dycom’s growth.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DY. Vertical Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.56.

NYSE DY opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 115.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 267,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

