Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $57,531.04 and $60,550.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00100757 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001216 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00020572 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 794,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,673 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.