Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $458.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 689,170 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

