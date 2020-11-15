E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of E.On to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

EONGY stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. E.On has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. E.On had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.