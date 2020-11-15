E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.73.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

