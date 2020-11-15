E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.93 ($12.85).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.73.

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

