Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.06.

Eaton stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,713 shares of company stock worth $29,254,730. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 406.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 234.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 720,660 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

