Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of EV stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

