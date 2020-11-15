eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Tops $115,798.89

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 38.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $115,798.89 and $11.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00390792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,446.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000369 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

