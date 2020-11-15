ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MOHO opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. ECMOHO has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $100.48 million during the quarter.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

