ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $223.19

ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.19 and traded as high as $244.99. ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) shares last traded at $237.50, with a volume of 866,643 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.08.

About ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH.L) (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

