EDC Blockchain v1 [old] One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,443.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain v1 [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. One EDC Blockchain v1 [old] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain v1 [old] has a market cap of $114.04 million and approximately $122,443.00 worth of EDC Blockchain v1 [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain v1 [old] has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,062.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.60 or 0.01529068 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000794 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00480678 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003085 BTC.

EDC Blockchain v1 [old] Coin Profile

EDC is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain v1 [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain v1 [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn . EDC Blockchain v1 [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain v1 [old]

EDC Blockchain v1 [old] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

