EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 205 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet stock traded up $27.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,777.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,979. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,818.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,577.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,498.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

