EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 29,197 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

TJX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,561,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

