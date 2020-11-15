EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 248,998 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 266,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after buying an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,753. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Insiders have sold 5,282,992 shares of company stock worth $371,786,520 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.