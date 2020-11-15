EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $726.28. 326,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,238. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.86.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

