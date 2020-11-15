EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.11. 919,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,405. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $256.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,140,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,148 shares of company stock worth $135,473,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

