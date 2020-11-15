EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 2,810 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,124 shares of company stock worth $3,365,920. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. 1,666,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,275. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.