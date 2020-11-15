EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 400 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 42.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 80.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $760.81. 314,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $780.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $737.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,174 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

