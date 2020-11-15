EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. 298,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

