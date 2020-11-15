EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,889 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

