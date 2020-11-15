EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $6.56 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in PayPal by 44.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,020,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,120. The firm has a market cap of $221.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 boosted their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

