EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

DHR traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

