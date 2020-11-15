EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.67 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 108.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $287,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.6% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,573 shares of company stock valued at $33,744,452. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $508.01. 1,235,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.48 and its 200 day moving average is $436.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $537.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.