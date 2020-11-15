EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.92. The company had a trading volume of 941,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.87 and its 200-day moving average is $337.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

