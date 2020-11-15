EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded up $6.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.03. 2,393,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.31 and its 200 day moving average is $314.48. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,868 shares of company stock valued at $175,693,281 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

