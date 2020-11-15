EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 97 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $859.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $15.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $917.08. 95,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,957. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $857.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

