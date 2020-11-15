EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 983.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO traded up $11.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $473.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,169. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.85. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $475.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,953,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,462 shares of company stock worth $22,744,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

